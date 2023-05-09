English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsTwitter to remove accounts with 'no activity', says Elon Musk

Twitter to remove accounts with 'no activity', says Elon Musk

Twitter to remove accounts with 'no activity', says Elon Musk
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  May 9, 2023 9:00:56 AM IST (Published)

It is Twitter's policy that users should log into their accounts at least once every 30 days to prevent permanent account removal due to inactivity.

Elon Musk on Monday announced that Twitter is going to cancel accounts that have been inactive for several years.

"We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop," tweeted Musk.
The move comes as another addition to Musk’s plans of increasing engagement and revenue opportunities on Twitter which he bought for $44 billion last year.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X