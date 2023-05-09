Twitter to remove accounts with 'no activity', says Elon Musk

It is Twitter's policy that users should log into their accounts at least once every 30 days to prevent permanent account removal due to inactivity.

Elon Musk on Monday announced that Twitter is going to cancel accounts that have been inactive for several years.

"We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop," tweeted Musk.

The move comes as another addition to Musk’s plans of increasing engagement and revenue opportunities on Twitter which he bought for $44 billion last year.