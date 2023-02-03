Elon Musk says Twitter will share ad revenue with creators from today — but there’s a catch

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday saying that Twitter will now be sharing ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads.

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday saying that Twitter will now be sharing ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads but there is a catch.

Musk said the content creators must be subscribed to Twitter Blue Verified. What is interesting is that currently, the service is only available in 12 countries — the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain. Only the creators in the mentioned countries will be able to leverage the service.

Twitter Blue was recently introduced to Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain. The Blue icon can also be now seen on the website in India, listing out the services the subscription provides with a "coming soon".

As of now, there is no suggestion of how much it will cost in India. Currently, the service is priced at $8 per month or $84 per year for Twitter web, or in-app on iOS or Android for $11 a month.