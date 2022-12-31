From January, users will be able to swipe to the side to navigate between recommended and followed tweets, trends, topics, etc, which is currently being done by tapping the star icon on the upper right corner of the home screen.

As part of revamping the widely used microblogging site, Twitter chief Elon Musk has announced another new feature for the social networking site.

From January, users will be able to swipe to the side to navigate between recommended and followed tweets, trends, topics, etc, which is currently being done by tapping the star icon on the upper right corner of the home screen.

In a tweet on Saturday, Musk said, “New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc. Until then, tap stars icon on upper right of home screen to switch.”

New Twitter navigation coming in Jan that allows swiping to side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc. Until then, tap stars icon on upper right of home screen to switch.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022

“It’s good to switch back & forth. As we improve Twitter AI, recommended tweets, lists & topics will become awesome," Musk further said.

A little after he tweeted this, a Twitter user, Suhel Banerjee sought to know whether the feature would be extended to Lists on Twitter. “But what about swiping across Lists? That's one of the best features on the mobile app presently," Suhel asked.

"Lists too," Musk replied.

This is among the many new developments that Twitter is bringing to users since Elon Musk bought the company in $44 billion deal. Other features include view counts of tweets, which users can switch off, prioritised ranking, authentication using grey, gold or blue tick for government officials, companies and their officials, or individuals, respectively, besides square profile pictures for brands.

Musk further informed that users may use Twitter's bookmark feature using the share button on a tweet. He did, however, mention that the obscure UI will be fixed in January.

Twitter has a bookmark function accessible through share button on tweet. To read bookmarks, tap profile icon.This obscure UI will be fixed in Jan.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 31, 2022

However, all these come amid a worldwide outage of Twitter that brought the site and app down for users across the world. Elon Musk had however clarified saying that the outage was due to “significant backend server architecture changes” that should make the app perform much faster.