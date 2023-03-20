Twitter to charge users for two-factor authentication from today: Here's how you can use it for free

In February, Twitter had announced that the security feature of two-factor authentication will be available exclusively to Twitter Blue users.

Twitter has rolled out several new tools and security features to the platform with its paid subscription package Twitter Blue. Now, the SMS based two-factor authentication (2FA) will be available only to the subscribers of Twitter Blue. This new update comes into effect from today, March 20.

Twitter users were notified about the new update and instructed to remove the two-factor authentication by March 19 to avoid losing access to their accounts, or subscribe to the paid service.

At present, the annual subscription for Twitter Blue is available at a cost of Rs 6,800 while the monthly plan is priced at Rs 650 per month.

The two-factor authentication is a security feature that helps to keep Twitter accounts safe from hackers by adding another layer of security via a code, which is sent through SMS to the users.

However, there are ways through which users can continue using it for free.

To avoid losing access to accounts or the security feature, users can simply activate a security key or an authentication app.

Here’s how to use Twitter's two factor authentication for free:

Step 1: Open Twitter via the app on mobile or web through your browser.

Step 2: In the account menu, click on Security and Account Access and click on Two-Factor Authentication tab.

Step 3: Then click on Security and choose Two-Factor Authentication.

Step 4: You will be given three choices of preferred two-factor authentication to choose from. These are —

Text message – In this you will receive a text message on your mobile phone containing the authentication code to enter when you log in to Twitter. Skip this if you do not wish to pay for Twitter Blue.

Security key – Through this you will get a physical security key that inserts into your computer or syncs to your mobile device when you log in to Twitter. An authentication key such as YubiKey will be needed for this, but make sure it supports your browser such as Chrome, Safari, Firefox etc.

Step 5: For this, you will need to insert the key into the USB port of your computer or sync it with Bluetooth or NFC. After setting it up, the security key will appear under Two-factor authentication > Manage security keys on Twitter.

Authentication app: Through this you will get a verification code to enter every time you log in to Twitter via an authenticator app of your choice. The available apps are Google Authenticator or Microsoft authenticator.

Step 6: To set it up, simply scan the QR code for your account, and register on the authenticator app. Add the security key on Twitter and save the secret security key as well in case you lose the authentication app.

Twitter will then ask for a password, and you will get an email with a code and a link to confirm the security change as well.