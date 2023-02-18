Only Twitter Blue users will be able use SMS two-factor authentication starting March 20

Twitter said on Friday it will allow only paid subscribers to use text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method to secure their accounts.

After March 20, "only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method," the company tweeted.

Effective March 20, 2023, only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method. Other accounts can use an authentication app or security key for 2FA. Learn more here:https://t.co/wnT9Vuwh5n — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 18, 2023

The platform has also started prompting users to disable the service to "avoid losing access to Twitter". Alternative methods such as using the authentication app and security methods would still be available for free.

Two-factor authentication, meant to make accounts more secure, requires an account holder to use a second authentication method in addition to a password. These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure, Twitter said.

The company believes phone-number-based 2FA is being abused by "bad actors," according to a blog post that the company's tweet linked to. The enrollment for the service for non-Blue subscribers was also halted on February 15.

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted "Yup" in reply to a user tweet that the company was changing policy "because Telcos Used Bot Accounts to Pump 2FA SMS," and that the company was losing $60 million a year "on scam SMS."

The blue check mark, previously free for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures, is now open to anyone prepared to pay.

In January, Twitter said it would price Twitter Blue subscription for Android at $11 per month, the same as for iOS subscribers.

