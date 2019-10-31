#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Twitter to ban political ads in apparent swipe at Facebook

Updated : October 31, 2019 08:01 AM IST

Twitter Inc will ban political advertising on its platform next month, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday, a move that won praise from Democrats and scorn from Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
Earlier this month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company's policy, saying it did not want to stifle political speech.
Dorsey said that it was not credible for Twitter to say it was trying to stop the spread of misleading information "buuut if someone pays us to target and force people to see their political ad...well...they can say whatever they want!"
cnbc two logos
