Technology
Twitter testing ways to improve 'Lists' feature
Updated : June 26, 2019 05:30 PM IST
The company on Tuesday announced that it has begun testing to make the feature easier to use.
The feature, remained buried inside Twitter's interface, is intended to let users create custom timelines by adding specific users whose tweets a user is interested to track.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more