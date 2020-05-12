  • SENSEX
Twitter tells employees they can work from home 'forever'

Updated : May 12, 2020 11:15 PM IST

Twitter told employees they can continue working from home "forever" if they wish, in an email first reported by BuzzFeed News.
In a statement, the company said it was "one of the first companies to go to a WFH model in the face of COVID-19, but [doesn't] anticipate being one of the first to return to offices."
