Technology Twitter tells employees they can work from home 'forever' Updated : May 12, 2020 11:15 PM IST Twitter told employees they can continue working from home "forever" if they wish, in an email first reported by BuzzFeed News. In a statement, the company said it was "one of the first companies to go to a WFH model in the face of COVID-19, but [doesn't] anticipate being one of the first to return to offices."