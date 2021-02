After microblogging site Twitter suspended nearly 500 accounts on orders from the Indian government, the US commented that it is committed to supporting democratic values.

Talking on India's directions to Twitter to block certain Twitter accounts on the back of the farmer protests, a US State Department spokesperson said, "the United States is committed to supporting democratic values and promoting human rights, including freedom of expression online and offline. We refer you to Twitter for information on its policies.”

This comes after the government expressed "strong displeasure" over Twitter's delay in taking prompt action against accounts and hashtags spreading misinformation and provocative content around the farmers' stir, as the IT Ministry made it clear that the company must comply with the country's laws irrespective of the platform's own rules.

Twitter has suspended over 500 accounts and blocked access to several others within India while refusing to block accounts of "news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians" citing the need to uphold freedom of expression.