Twitter sued over Elon Musk's mass layoff plan

Twitter has been sued over Elon Musk’s plan to lay off nearly half of the social media giant's workforce without enough notice period, which is in violation of federal and California law, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Twitter has plans to start cutting staff from today, as indicated by the company in an internal email to employees, as per reports. This is a week after Musk acquired the platform for $44 billion.
