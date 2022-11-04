Twitter sued over Elon Musk's mass layoff plan

Twitter has been sued over Elon Musk’s plan to lay off nearly half of the social media giant's workforce without enough notice period, which is in violation of federal and California law, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Exclusive: Gogoro aims to remove range anxiety as riders can go up to 100 kms with our tech: Founder
IST3 Min(s) Read
Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now
IST4 Min(s) Read
There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Twitter has plans to start cutting staff from today, as indicated by the company in an internal email to employees, as per reports. This is a week after Musk acquired the platform for $44 billion.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!