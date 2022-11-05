Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    Biden says Twitter spews lies across the world

    Biden says Twitter spews lies across the world

    Biden says Twitter spews lies across the world
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    US President Joe Biden at a fundraiser said, "And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends, that spews lies all across the world... There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?"

    US President Joe Biden on Friday said that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform in Twitter that spews lies across the world.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

    Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter laid off half its workforce on Friday but said cuts were smaller in the team responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation, as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.
    Biden said at a fundraiser: "And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends, that spews lies all across the world... There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?"
    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier that Biden had been clear about the need to reduce hate speech and misinformation.
    "That belief extends to Twitter, it extends to Facebook and any other social media platforms where users can spread misinformation," she said.
    Musk has promised to restore free speech while preventing Twitter from descending into a "hellscape." But major advertisers have expressed apprehension about his takeover for months.
    Also Read: Elon Musk justifies removing half of Twitter's workforce, says severance 50% more than legally required
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    joe bidenTwitter

    Previous Article

    Auto this week: Svitch Bike launches LITE XE, electric two-wheelers sales peak and more

    Next Article

    Tech this week: Mass layoffs at Twitter, dip in smartphone shipments in India and more

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng