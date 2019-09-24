#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Twitter spells out financial scams policy to prevent frauds

Updated : September 24, 2019 09:02 PM IST

The new policy prohibits "use of scam tactics on Twitter to obtain money or private financial information", and bars people from creating accounts, post tweets, or send direct messages that "solicit engagement in such fraudulent schemes".
Twitter also made it clear that it will not intervene in financial disputes between individuals on its platform.
Twitter spells out financial scams policy to prevent frauds
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Oil prices fall 1.5% on renewed trade fears, anemic growth

Oil prices fall 1.5% on renewed trade fears, anemic growth

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV