Technology
Twitter spells out financial scams policy to prevent frauds
Updated : September 24, 2019 09:02 PM IST
The new policy prohibits "use of scam tactics on Twitter to obtain money or private financial information", and bars people from creating accounts, post tweets, or send direct messages that "solicit engagement in such fraudulent schemes".
Twitter also made it clear that it will not intervene in financial disputes between individuals on its platform.
