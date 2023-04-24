Twitter is a 'serious danger' for traditional media to control the narrative, says Elon Musk

Musk-run Twitter last week deleted the "government-funded media" branding from all accounts belonging to traditional periodicals and online news organisations after receiving a significant backlash.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, declared on Monday that his microblogging service has turned into a "serious danger" to mainstream media organisations as he reinstated the use of the iconic Blue checkmarks for influential users and celebrities.

Before this week, Mario Nawfal, co-founder and CEO of NFT Tech and the creator of International Blockchain Consulting (IBC), claimed he had no idea how much the media detested Elon Musk.

"Twitter gets criticised for $8 verification, yet no one talks about Instagram copying the strategy at almost double the price," he posted, adding that the SpaceX launch, despite the unsurprising explosion, was a success and a great step forward for humanity. Yet, the media paints it as a failure.

"If NASA did the same thing, praise would dominate headlines. Something doesn't add up," posted Nawfal.

The Twitter chief replied, "Yup. Twitter is a serious danger to their ability to control the narrative."

The relationship between Musk and the traditional media has never been good.

Musk-run Twitter last week deleted the "government-funded media" branding from all accounts belonging to traditional periodicals and online news organisations after receiving a significant backlash.

Twitter also removed the explanation of the "government-funded media" labelling from its website.

The microblogging site previously labelled the BBC account as "publicly-funded" and US-based NPR as "government-funded."

Later, Twitter added more "government-funded media" designations to the accounts of international news organisations such as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC Australia), the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) of Australia, the RNZ public broadcaster of New Zealand, the SR Ekot and SVT of Sweden, and TV3.cat of Catalonia.

NPR made the decision to stop using Twitter after the Elon Musk-run service referred to it as a government-funded institution. The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), which was branded as government-backed media, departed Twitter following NPR.

Earlier in March, Musk also tweeted saying that all media queries sent to press@twitter.com will be auto-responded with the poop emoji.

(With IANS inputs)