Twitter sees surge in fake accounts after paid blue tick service rollout

By CNBCTV18.com

The company has had a tumultuous week with massive layoffs, several C-suite resignations and woes with advertisers.

Twitter rolled out its paid verification for $8 service Thursday and within a day the social media platform has seen a surge in the number of fake accounts. Enterprising users have created fake verified accounts of individuals, businesses and even political leaders.

Despite Twitter boss Elon Musk’s insistence that the new verification system would “defeat the bots and trolls,” the platform is in fact seeing an influx of fake tweets by accounts impersonating real Twitter handles.

The individuals who have been impersonated include US President Joe Biden, Elon Musk, former US President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, video game giant Nintendo, basketball star LeBron James, former US President George W. Bush, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Jesus, Twitter itself, Apple TV, streaming website Twitch, pharma giant Eli Lilly, conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro among others. Many of the fake accounts have now been suspended, hours after sharing posts like the one posted by fake Bush and Blair about how they "miss killing Iraqis”.

I think former President George W Bush puts it best. pic.twitter.com/4pf3e6WQ2O — Keir Kevlar 🚩🐀 (@TheOfficialKeir) November 10, 2022

Here are some other impersonated tweets.

Great work today guys pic.twitter.com/Q15Hkkf7KB — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) November 11, 2022

The new check mark system has resulted in Threat Actors successfully impersonating Twitter and defrauding users out of money Although the account is now suspended, it rapidly got 35,000+ retweets and 4,990 likes.A simple $8 investment can result in thousands of dollars stolen. pic.twitter.com/uz7DHwflf6— vx-underground (@vxunderground) November 10, 2022

The fake Jesus Christ account was still active at the time of writing.

Why the assumption I am fake? https://t.co/az8yi4kpp5 — Jesus Christ (@jesus) November 10, 2022

Though most of the big impersonations were being used by users to spread awareness about the potential for misinformation, scams and other issues, by way of parody or satire, many have raised concerns about how the new system can be easily exploited by bad actors.

Several users chimed in about the ease of impersonating other personalities by just paying the Twitter Blue subscription. While Twitter had initially also launched an ‘Official’ sticker for accounts that the platform displayed on official accounts of leaders and businesses, the feature was scrapped just hours after its launch by Musk.