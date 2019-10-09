Business
Twitter says user data meant for security purposes may have been used for advertising
Updated : October 09, 2019 08:38 AM IST
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday email addresses and phone numbers uploaded by users to meet its security requirements may have been 'inadvertently' used for advertising purposes.
The micro-blogging site said the issue was rectified as of September 17, without disclosing how many users were impacted.
Social media companies, including Twitter and Facebook, have faced heat from users and regulators globally on how their platforms handle user data.
