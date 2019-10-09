#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

Twitter says user data meant for security purposes may have been used for advertising

Updated : October 09, 2019 08:38 AM IST

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday email addresses and phone numbers uploaded by users to meet its security requirements may have been 'inadvertently' used for advertising purposes.
The micro-blogging site said the issue was rectified as of September 17, without disclosing how many users were impacted.
Social media companies, including Twitter and Facebook, have faced heat from users and regulators globally on how their platforms handle user data.
Twitter says user data meant for security purposes may have been used for advertising
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years

Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years

Top ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year performance

Top ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year performance

Sensex up 8% from Dussehra 2018; more than 30 stocks rose 50-140% in 1 year

Sensex up 8% from Dussehra 2018; more than 30 stocks rose 50-140% in 1 year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV