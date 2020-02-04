Associate Partners
Twitter says state-backed actors may have accessed users' phone numbers

Updated : February 04, 2020 09:10 AM IST

A company spokeswoman declined to say how many user phone numbers had been exposed, saying Twitter was unable to identify all of the accounts that may have been impacted.
She said Twitter suspected a possible connection to state-backed actors because the attackers in Iran appeared to have had unrestricted access to Twitter, even though the network is banned there.
The feature, which allows people with a user's phone number to find and connect with that user on Twitter, is off by default for users in the European Union where stringent privacy rules are in place.
