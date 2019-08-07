Technology
Twitter says it may have used user data for ads without permission
Updated : August 07, 2019 06:41 AM IST
The company said it recently discovered those issues and fixed them on Monday, although it hasn’t yet determined who may have been impacted.
The data that Twitter said it might have used include a person’s country code, their engagement details with a particular ad and inferences made about the devices they use.
