Twitter rolls out new verification process: Here’s how to apply

Twitter rolled out its new verification process on Thursday allowing users to apply for the blue badge after applications were closed to the public in 2017 over misinterpretation of the badge as an endorsement.

The move aims to ensure more transparency, credibility, and clarity to verification on Twitter, the microblogging site said in a blog.

In accordance with the new policy, shaped by public feedback, Twitter will review applications and those verified will get the coveted blue tick in front of their names on the social media platform. Twitter also announced that the verified badge will automatically be removed from handles that do not meet the updated eligibility criteria.

Here's all you need to know about Twitter's new verification policy:

What has changed?

After the verification badge was mistaken for endorsement, Twitter closed applications to the public in 2017. It, however, continued to verify accounts on a case-by-case basis following which several individuals and organisations, deserving of verification, complained of being left out invariably.

In November 2020, Twitter announced to launch the new verification process in early 2021 and began gathering feedback on its new policy.

Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance. We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 9, 2017

As per the new verification policy, the ‘News’ category will now include ‘News and Journalists’, ‘Sports’ category will include ‘Sports and esports’ while the ‘Entertainment’ category will now also include digital content creators.

The minimum followers count requirement on a per-country basis has also been revised and will now be based on a per-region basis ‘to make follower count requirements less susceptible to spam and more equitable across geographies’, Twitter said.

How to apply for verification?

The new verification application option will automatically appear in the Account Settings tab in the next few weeks, Twitter said in a statement. It added that those who don't see the option immediately need not worry as they are gradually rolling it out to everyone.

"We're gradually rolling it out to everyone to ensure that we can review applications in a timely manner," specified Twitter in its statement.

After an individual or organisation fills the verification application, Twitter will send them a response by e-mail. The response may take days or even weeks, the microblogging site said. "If your application is approved, you’ll see the blue badge automatically on your profile. If you think we made a mistake, reapply 30 days after receiving our decision on your application," it added.

Who all are eligible for Twitter verification?

The accounts which fall in the following six categories can apply for verification.

Government

Companies, brands and organisations

News organisations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organisers, and other influential individuals

What are the eligibility criteria?

The Twitter account of a person or an organisation that falls in any of the six eligible categories “must be active,” the microblogging site said in a blog.

By “active,” Twitter means the account must have a profile name, a profile image, and either a confirmed email address or phone number, the microblogging site said in a blog, adding that handle should also have been active within the last six months and must have a record of adherence to the Twitter Rules. You can read more about ineligible accounts in the policy as well.

Who all are ineligible?

Certain accounts will not be given the blue badge regardless of the eligibility criteria, Twitter said. These accounts include parody, newsfeed, unofficial fan accounts and those engaged in severe violations of the social media site’s platform manipulation and spam policy.

Bigger bracket for blue tick in future

Twitter admitted that the current policy does not cover people from many crucial areas and has assured to amend it. "We’re planning to introduce more categories later this year, such as those for scientists, academics, and religious leaders," said Twitter and asked users to follow the handle — @Verified — to keep themselves updated with the verification process.

Twitter also hinted at an upcoming change that will allow people to people to better express themselves, such as through an About page."We’ll share more on all of this soon!" they said in the blog.