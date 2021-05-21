Twitter rolls out new verification process: Here’s how to apply Updated : May 21, 2021 16:01:59 IST Twitter's new verification application will start appearing directly in the Account Settings tab The verified badge will be removed from accounts that do not meet the updated criteria Accounts that don't get verified can apply again in 30 days after getting a response from Twitter Published : May 21, 2021 03:43 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply