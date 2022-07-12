Twitter's 'unmention' feature will now let all users exclude themselves from unwanted tweets

Twitter has rolled out a new feature for all users where they have the option to “unmention” themselves from a conversation or thread that they do not want to be a part of. The feature was tested with select users in April and is now available to everyone.

This feature keeps you away from toxic conversations and threads you do not want notifications from anymore. It also stops you from being tagged in the same thread in the future.

You can untag yourself from a tweet by:

Selecting the tweet that you are mentioned in.

Tap the three dots on the top right corner of the tweet.

Select “Leave this conversation”.

And bam! You’re out!

Twitter is always looking to innovate, whether it is with Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal or without it. Currently, the social media platform is testing CoTweets and is also looking into a long-form Notes feature. Hopefully, editing our tweets would also be a reality soon.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on July 8 said he was terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter because the social media company had failed to provide information about fake accounts.

While Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor said on the micro-blogging platform that the board planned to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement.