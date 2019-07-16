cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Technology
Business

Twitter rolling out new desktop look, users unhappy

Updated : July 16, 2019 01:19 PM IST

As part of the redesign, while the Home, Explore, Notification and Messages options have been shifted to the left of the desktop, the trending section has been moved to the right of the screen.
Twitter rolling out new desktop look, users unhappy
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Yes Bank Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

Yes Bank Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

Network18 Media Q1 loss widens; TV18 Broadcast reports profit

Network18 Media Q1 loss widens; TV18 Broadcast reports profit

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV