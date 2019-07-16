Twitter rolling out new desktop look, users unhappy

In a bid to make navigation faster, easier and website more personalized, micro-blogging site Twitter is rolling out an updated desktop version.

The updated Twitter website brings more of What's Happening along with easy access to other features like Bookmarks, Lists and Profile, the company wrote in a blog-post on Monday.

The new version comes with an expanded Direct Messages section and the ability to let users switch between accounts faster and directly from the side navigation. It comes with new dark themes -- Dim and Lights Out.

As part of the redesign, while the Home, Explore, Notification and Messages options have been shifted to the left of the desktop, the trending section has been moved to the right of the screen.

"Woah, what's this? A shiny new Twitter.com for desktop? Yup. IT'S HERE," making the announcement, the company tweeted from its official handle.

However, the comments the post has been gathering suggest the public is not happy.

"Do not fix what's not broken," a user wrote.

"This is such a bad design that no one wants. I really don't know what the design team was thinking, because this update is not suitable for desktop usage at all. You've designed it to function like a mobile app with obnoxiously big buttons + sections, but this ain't a mobile," another user replied.