Twitter removes distorted map showing J&K, Ladakh outside India

Twitter has removed a distorted map of India from its website that showed the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh outside India.

The glaring distortion was visible on the career section of the Twitter website under the header 'Tweep Life'. The distorted map had triggered a heavy backlash from netizens who demanded strict action against the microblogging platform.

This is not the first time that Twitter has misrepresented India's map. In November, the government issued a notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh, as the Centre lambasted the platform for disrespecting the territorial integrity of India by showing an incorrect map.

The US digital giant has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. The government has confronted Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules, despite repeated reminders.

Notably, the microblogging platform has lost its legal shield as an intermediary in India, becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

(With inputs from PTI)