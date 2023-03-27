Parts of source code leaked online, says Twitter

As per the legal document, which is filed with the US district court of California's north district, the social media company had asked GitHub, which is an internet-hosting service for software development, to remove the code where it was posted. The latter complied and said the same had been disabled.

A few parts of Twitter's source code, which is the most important computer code on which it runs, were leaked online, the social media network company on Sunday said in a legal filing, first reported by The New York Times.

As per the legal document, which is filed with the US district court of California's north district, the social media company had asked GitHub, which is an internet-hosting service for software development, to remove the code where it was posted. The latter complied and said the same had been disabled, the filing stated. The social media network firm also asked the US district court to identify the alleged infringer/s who posted the source code on systems that were operated by GitHub, sans Twitter's authorisation.

San Francisco-based Twitter in the filing noted that the postings infringe the copyrights it holds. The leaks create more challenges for Elon Musk, who bought the social networking firm in October 2022 for $44 billion and also took the company private. Ever since, the firm has been engulfed in chaos, with advertisers fleeing and massive layoffs.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission is probing Musk’s mass layoffs at Twitter and trying to obtain his internal communications as part of ongoing oversight into the social media company’s privacy and cybersecurity practices, according to documents described in a congressional report.

With inputs from AP