Social media network, Twitter, is down as of 20:00 IST on October 28. The microblogging website and application have been hit by yet another outage after going down on October 15. Users presently can't load their feed or send out tweets.

The outage reports started pouring in at 7:50 pm at downdetector.in, a website that tracks various outages. The site is currently inaccessible in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and other parts of the world.

Over 2500+ outage reports have been sent by 34 percent Android users and 13 percent iOS users. About 51 percent of the complaints are from desktop users.

The reason behind the outage is unknown as of now, and the company is yet to release an official statement.