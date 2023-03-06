Twitter outage sparks user outrage as thousands struggle to access site

According to the Internet observatory NetBlocks, the service disruption was not limited to accessing external websites, as image and video content on Twitter was also affected.

Elon Musk led Twitter on Monday experienced a service outage affecting thousands of users as many reported difficulty accessing links from the social media platform to external websites.

According to the Internet observatory NetBlocks, the service disruption was not limited to accessing external websites, as image and video content on Twitter was also affected.

Downdetector, a platform that monitors service outages by collecting status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors, recorded over 8,000 incidents of users reporting issues with the social media platform during the outage.

In an official statement posted on Twitter, the social media platform acknowledged the service disruption and stated that certain aspects of the site may not be functioning as expected.

