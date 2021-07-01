Twitter outage: Profiles, threads not loading, users report several other issues

Thousands of Twitter users reported several issues with the microblogging site on Thursday morning, as they couldn't post or share content and couldn't access various profiles and threads.

According to Downdetector, a website that keeps track of outages, Twitter is facing problems since 9:33 pm EDT or 7:03 am IST.

Twitter outages peaked at 7 am IST Twitter outages peaked at 7 am IST

While the users reported issues with tweet loading, other features like timeline content, Twitter trends, and follow buttons seem to be working fine.

Per Downdetector, 78 percent of users are facing issues on the desktop website, while some 19 percent on Android app and fewer than 3 percent on iOS app.

Until now it remains unclear what the cause of the outage is or how long it will last.

To be updated.