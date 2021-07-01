Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • technology>
    • Twitter outage: Profiles, threads not loading, users report several other issues

    Twitter outage: Profiles, threads not loading, users report several other issues

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Twitter is down for several users around the world, but the cause of the outage or its length remains unclear.

    Twitter outage: Profiles, threads not loading, users report several other issues
    Thousands of Twitter users reported several issues with the microblogging site on Thursday morning, as they couldn't post or share content and couldn't access various profiles and threads.
    According to Downdetector, a website that keeps track of outages, Twitter is facing problems since 9:33 pm EDT or 7:03 am IST.
    Twitter outages peaked at 7 am IST
    While the users reported issues with tweet loading, other features like timeline content, Twitter trends, and follow buttons seem to be working fine.
    Per Downdetector, 78 percent of users are facing issues on the desktop website, while some 19 percent on Android app and fewer than 3 percent on iOS app.
    Until now it remains unclear what the cause of the outage is or how long it will last.
    To be updated.
    (Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,227.15 93.30 2.26
    M&M792.65 14.95 1.92
    Tata Motors343.70 4.10 1.21
    Hero Motocorp2,935.80 33.20 1.14
    Eicher Motors2,703.45 32.30 1.21
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,226.95 93.80 2.27
    M&M793.00 14.65 1.88
    Asian Paints3,025.60 34.75 1.16
    Maruti Suzuki7,569.55 55.75 0.74
    Titan Company1,741.65 9.55 0.55
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,227.15 93.30 2.26
    M&M792.65 14.95 1.92
    Tata Motors343.70 4.10 1.21
    Hero Motocorp2,935.80 33.20 1.14
    Eicher Motors2,703.45 32.30 1.21
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,226.95 93.80 2.27
    M&M793.00 14.65 1.88
    Asian Paints3,025.60 34.75 1.16
    Maruti Suzuki7,569.55 55.75 0.74
    Titan Company1,741.65 9.55 0.55

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.32500.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee88.1330-0.0210-0.02
    Pound-Rupee102.7860-0.0320-0.03
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6689-0.0001-0.01
    View More