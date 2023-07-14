Twitter offers ad revenue share to select content creators

According to The Verge, the payout amounts currently range from a few thousand dollars to nearly $40,000 for accounts with over a million followers who have already signed up for Creator Subscriptions.

Twitter announced on Thursday that certain content creators on the social media site will be eligible to receive a share of the company's advertising revenue. The content creators will get a share of revenue from ads displayed in their replies, Twitter said.

To be eligible, the creators should be verified users with at least five million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months and have a Stripe payment account.

According to The Verge, the payout amounts currently range from a few thousand dollars to nearly $40,000 for accounts with over a million followers who have already signed up for Creator Subscriptions. Elon Musk also said in a tweet that the payments will be cumulative from February when he “first promised to do so”

“Conservative YouTuber Benny Johnson posted that he was eligible to make nearly $10,000; @Elon_alerts, an account that shares Musk’s activity on Twitter, said that its payout amounted to around $2,200,” the report said.

Twitter will also roll out a broader programme later this month. The company is trying to draw more content creators to the platform. Earlier this year, the company allowed users to offer paid subscriptions to their content on the platform.

The revenue-sharing payments come as Twitter's supremacy as a microblogging platform is under threat. Threads, Meta's clone app, launched last week, and 100 million users signed up within days

In the midst of this, Cloudflare data shows that Twitter traffic has been declining since January.

(With inputs from Reuters)