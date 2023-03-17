Breaking News
Exclusive: Possible changes to PLI scheme
Twitter now shows bookmark count for tweets on iOS

Twitter now shows bookmark count for tweets on iOS

Twitter now shows bookmark count for tweets on iOS
By Pihu Yadav  Mar 17, 2023 12:33:32 PM IST (Published)

Twitter on Friday announced that iOS users will now see how many users have bookmarked their tweets, along with the already existing likes, comments, retweets, quote tweets and views.

Twitter on Friday announced that iOS users will now see how many users have bookmarked their tweets, along with the already existing likes, comments, retweets, quote tweets and views.

The company tweeted from its 'Twitter Support' account: "We love Bookmarks for saving Tweets to revisit later. Starting today on iOS, you'll now see the total number of times a Tweet has been bookmarked on Tweet details."
"Don't worry, though — your Bookmarks are still private. We'll never display which accounts have added a Tweet to their Bookmarks," it added.
So, unlike the other metrics, you will not find out who has bookmarked your tweet but only the total number of users who have.
Also Read: Microsoft announces Copilot for Work, an AI-powered feature for the 365 app suite
On the new feature's help page, Twitter mentioned that while the feature is only limited to iOS users, it has “plans to expand”.
Everyone on the platform can see bookmark counts on tweets, whether they are the author or the reader.
In January this year, Twitter CEO Elon Musk promised a feature that will allow users to easily bookmark tweets.
Also Read: Official Twitter handle of Nepal's Prime Minister's Office hacked
The new feature displays the bookmark option under the expanded tweet view which makes it easier for users to add a post to their bookmarks.
Meanwhile, last month, the micro-blogging platform removed captions from its social audio rooms 'Spaces' on iOS.
(With IANS Inputs)
Also Read: Microsoft-backed OpenAI takes AI to the next level with GPT-4 release
