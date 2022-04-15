Twitter 'not held hostage' by Elon Musk’s offer but Tesla CEO has a mystery plan B

Ever since Elon Musk , the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, made an unsolicited bid, Twitter has been planning what to do next. The world’s richest man offered $43 billion, or $54.20 per share, for buying the social media platform to ensure that Twitter is a beacon of “free speech around the globe”.

"I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment, I now realise the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," Musk wrote in a letter to Twitter chairman Bret Taylor, according to an SEC filing.

Twitter has so far not responded to the bid, though it did confirm it received the offer. “Twitter has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the company's outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the company's best interest and all Twitter stockholders,” a statement from the company read.

During an all-hands meeting on Thursday, Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal reassured employees that the company was not being "held hostage" by offer to buy the company, a source told Reuters.

Also Read:

Twitter’s board may be looking for a better deal, as Twitter’s shares have traded as high $73.34 in the past 12 months, or reject the deal. The company may also be considering a tactic known as a poison pill to fend off the hostile takeover. A poison pill refers to a common tactic where a company floods the market with new shares or allows other existing shareholders to buy up shares at a discount, with the intent being to make purchasing the remaining shares more expensive while also diluting the stake of the bidder.

Meanwhile, Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, a major long-term shareholder in Twitter, has already rejected the offer. “I don’t believe that the proposed offer by Elon Musk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of (Twitter) given its growth prospects. Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, Kingdom Holding Company and I reject this offer,” the Prince tweeted.

Responding to Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal and questioning Saudi Arabia's own media laws, Musk tweeted: "Just two questions, if I may. How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly & indirectly? What are the Kingdom's views on journalistic freedom of speech?"

Musk has also said he would "endeavour to keep as many shareholders in privatized Twitter as allowed by law" if the deal is approved.

Musk has said that he does have a Plan B in case the deal doesn’t go through. "I am not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it," the centibillionaire said on Thursday at a TED event in Vancouver. He, however, declined to elaborate on what the second plan was.

Musk also stated that he had secured the funding necessary for the deal. “I have sufficient assets,” Musk said. “I can do it if possible.”