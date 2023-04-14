A month ago, Elon Musk said he would "expand long-form tweets to 10k soon." This move follows that.

Twitter the micro-blogging platform has announced a new set of features for users who subscribe to Twitter Blue. In a tweet ‘Twitter write’ an affiliate account for Twitter mentioned that the micro-blogging platform now supports tweets up to 10,000 characters in length.

With that users of Twitter Blue will also get new formatting options, allowing users to use bold and italic text in their tweets.

“We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting. Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable Subscriptions on your account to earn income directly on Twitter. Tap on “Monetization” in settings to apply today” read a tweet from Twitter Write, a Twitter affiliated account.

The character limit on Twitter has changed previously. In 2017, the platform raised the character limit from 140 to 280. It was a "small change, but a big move" for the company, according to the CEO at the time, Jack Dorsey.

“Can’t fit your Tweet into 140 characters? We’re trying something new with a small group, and increasing the character limit to 280! Excited about the possibilities? Read our blog to find out how it all adds up,” the company had tweeted then.

Comparing this to the prior character limit of 280, this is a big rise. A month ago, Elon Musk said he would "expand long-form tweets to 10k soon." This move follows that.

Recently Twitter Inc extended its Blue service in India, Brazil and Indonesia. Twitter Blue is now available in 15 countries including the US, the UK, Canada, Japan among others.

In India, the micro-blogging site will now charge Rs 650 per month with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices. A discounted annual plan of Rs 6,800 per year is also being offered.

Twitter relaunched its Blue subscription in December last year that cost $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month globally.

Twitter said that its Blue subscribers will get enhanced experience that includes longer video upload, undo tweet, custom navigation, top articles and more. In the US, the Blue subscribers are allowed to create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.