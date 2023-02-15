Twitter’s new CEO is 'amazing': Who is Elon Musk talking about

Elon Musk today shared a photo of the ‘new CEO’ of Twitter. The new CEO is none other than his pet Shiba Inu puppy Floki. Musk had taken over the position of Twitter CEO from Parag Agrawal after he bought the social media company in a deal worth $44 billion.

Elon Musk today shared a photo of the ‘new CEO’ of Twitter. The new CEO is none other than his pet Shiba Inu puppy Floki.

“The new CEO of Twitter is amazing,” wrote Musk along with a picture of Floki sitting in an executive chair and wearing a sweater with the word ‘CEO’ written on it.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023 Musk wrote that Floki is “so much better than that other guy!”. Musk wrote that Floki is “so much better than that other guy!”.

ALSO READ

Replying to Billy Markus, the creator of the original meme token Dogecoin, Musk said that Floki “is perfect for the job”.

The world’s second richest man also shared a few other images of Floki dressed up as CEO saying, “He’s great with numbers!” and that his puppy has “(fire emoji) style”.

And has 🔥🔥 style pic.twitter.com/9rcEtu9w1Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Musk had taken over the position of Twitter CEO from Parag Agrawal after he bought the social media company in a deal worth $44 billion. Immediately upon the completion of the deal, Musk fired Agrawal along with Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Agrawal, an IIT Bombay alumni, had landed the role after the resignation of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

Apart from being the CEO of Twitter, Musk also holds the chief executive position at Tesla and SpaceX, while also being the founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI. Musk’s tenure at Twitter has been nothing short of turbulent, with over half of the company’s workforce being laid off, advertisers cutting ties with the platform, the company behind on rent for its office complex, a disastrous start to the revamped Twitter checkmark, and more.

ALSO READ | Microsoft rolls out AI-powered Teams Premium service

In December 2022, Musk polled his Twitter followers on whether he should step down as the CEO of the platform. Nearly 60 percent of the respondents were in favour of Musk giving the role to someone else. The eccentric billionaire recently stated that he is looking to fill the position and step down by the end of 2023.

“I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out,” Musk said at the World Government Summit in Dubai in a video appearance, reported Bloomberg.