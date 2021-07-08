Twitter must follow Indian law, says new IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Home

    He said that Twitter will have to fall in line and comply with new social media guidelines, referring to the ongoing tussle between the microblogging platform and the Central government.

    Bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday asserted that anyone working in India needs to follow the rules and laws of the country.
    Vaishnaw replaced senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad in the Meity and Ministry of Communications.
    This is the first term of Vaishnaw as a Member of Parliament and he will be in charge of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Ministry of Communications and Ministry of Railways as a Cabinet Minister.
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
