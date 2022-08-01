Twitter tests adding multiple media content in a single tweet

Twitter is testing a feature that will soon allow users to attach multiple multimedia formats in a single tweet.

With this feature, users will be able to insert videos, images, and GIFs in one tweet, something that was not possible before.

The limit of attachments will still be limited to four, but instead of just images, now users can have either a mix of formats or just videos or GIFs. As of now, users can only attach a single video or a GIF to a tweet.

Twitter said in a statement, “We're testing a new feature with select accounts for a limited time that will allow people to mix up to four media assets into a single tweet, regardless of format.”

It also added, “We're seeing people have more visual conversations on Twitter and are using images, GIFs and videos to make these conversations exciting. With this test, we're hoping to learn how people combine these different media formats to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond the 280 characters.”

Recently, Twitter also started its testing for a select group of users in the US and Australia to set a “status” to individual tweets from a finite list of options, which include "spoiler alert," "AMA," "hot take," "vacation mode," "unpopular opinion," "soon," "working hard, hardly working," and "shower thoughts”. The options are also clickable and can take you to public tweets that have used the same status.

Earlier in July, Twitter also announced its testing for allowing users to co-author tweets, something that could be beneficial for content creators and brands.