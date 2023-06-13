Twitter might soon limit the number of direct messages you send out

In his continued battle against bots on Twitter, Elon Musk announced that the social media platform might soon limit the ability to send out Direct Messages (DMs) to people who don’t follow you unless you are a Blue subscriber.

Musk’s announcement came as a response when a user shared a screenshot of his DMs being spammed by bots . He added that the update should “hopefully” release this week.

“As I’ve said many times, it is increasingly difficult to distinguish between AI bots. Soon, it will be impossible. The only ‘social networks’ that survive will be those that require verification. The payment system is a means of verification that increases bot cost by ~10,000X,” he added.

Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi also shared a screenshot of the same on Twitter. According to him, the current limit is set to 500 messages a day and it is not clear what the new limit will be for non-Blue users.

Last week, Paluzzi shared via a tweet that only verified users will be able to add users who don’t follow them to a group, create a group with users who don’t follow them, and send DM requests to people who don’t follow them.

Currently, users on Twitter only have the option to keep their DMs open to all users or to only the people they follow.

Paluzzi is the same leaker who said that Instagram would be launching a BeReal-like feature and believes that the platform is currently working on introducing an AI chatbot with over 30 personalities.