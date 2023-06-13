Twitter might soon limit the number of direct messages you send out

In his continued battle against bots on Twitter, Elon Musk announced that the social media platform might soon limit the ability to send out Direct Messages (DMs) to people who don’t follow you unless you are a Blue subscriber.

Musk’s announcement came as a response when a user shared a screenshot of his DMs being spammed by bots . He added that the update should “hopefully” release this week.

“As I’ve said many times, it is increasingly difficult to distinguish between AI bots. Soon, it will be impossible. The only ‘social networks’ that survive will be those that require verification. The payment system is a means of verification that increases bot cost by ~10,000X,” he added.