Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many users unable to tweet, follow accounts

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 9, 2023 7:48:45 AM IST (Updated)

Some of the Twitter users trying to post tweets received a pop up message that said" "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets".

Many Twitter users were unable to posts tweets, follow accounts or access their direct messages on Wednesday night. Some of the Twitter users trying to post tweets received a pop up message that said: "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets."

"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed,” the The Elon Musk-owned platform tweeted from its “support” account.
Further details were unavailable Wednesday and an email seeking comment from the company's press account went unanswered, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported. Twitter has dissolved its media relations team.
What issues did users face on Twitter on Wednesday?
Users first noticed the problem when they tried to send tweets and received a message saying they had reached their “tweet limit.” While Twitter has for years limited the number of tweets an account can send, it is 2,400 per day — or 100 an hour — far more than most regular, human-run accounts send on the platform.
Some users also had trouble when they tried to follow another Twitter user, getting a message “You are unable to follow more people at this time" with a link to the company's policy on follow limits.
Twitter's long-standing limit on how many accounts a single user can follow in a single day is 400 — again, more than a regular Twitter user would generally reach on any given day.
The reason for Wednesday's meltdown is yet to be ascertained, but Twitter engineers and experts earlier warned that the platform is at an increased risk of fraying since Musk slashed Twitter's staff after taking over the company in October and fired most of the people who worked on keeping it running.
Already in November, engineers who left Twitter described for The Associated Press why they expect considerable unpleasantness for Twitter’s more than 230 million users now that well over two-thirds of the San Francisco-based company’s pre-Musk core services engineers are apparently gone.
While they don’t anticipate near-term collapse, the engineers said Twitter could get very rough at the edges — especially if Musk makes major changes without much off-platform testing.
One Twitter engineer, who had worked in core services, told the AP in November that engineering team clusters were down from about 15 people pre-Musk — not including team leaders, who were all laid off — to three or four before even more resignations.
Then more institutional knowledge that can’t be replaced overnight walked out the door.
“Everything could break,” the programmer was quoted by AP as saying.
(With inputs from agencies)
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 7:44 AM IST
