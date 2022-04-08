Twitter may soon let users leave conversations via 'unmentioning' feature

Those not interested in being mentioned in Twitter threads may now be able to withdraw from conversations on the platform.

Twitter is experimenting with an ‘unmentioning’ feature that will allow users to remove themselves from conversations they do not wish to be part of, the social media giant said on April 7.

For now, the new mechanism will be limited to some users and only on the web version, Twitter said.

"How do you say 'Don’t @ me,' without saying 'Don't @ me,'" Twitter wrote, announcing the new development that it believes will “help you protect your peace."

The tweet was accompanied by a GIF of what the feature will look like. According to the GIF, users who wish to drop out of a thread can opt for the ‘leave this conversation’ option that will appear on the three-dot menu in the right-hand corner of the tweet on the web version along with other options such as ‘mute’ and ‘embed.’

By clicking on the ‘leave this conversation’ option, a pop-up will show the details of what happens when the user opts for this. The user will get untagged from other tweets where they have been directly mentioned. The option will not remove a user’s handle from the offending tweet altogether, but break the link functionality. It will stop notifications and any future mention in that conversation.

In February, Twitter researcher Jane Manchun Wong had speculated about the feature and shared a screenshot that read, “Let’s get you out of this conversation,” The Verge reported.

‘Unmentioning’ could be part of the efforts by the social media giant to limit the scope of abuse on the platform. The option helps users make a graceful exit from conversations that have become hostile, uninteresting or unwanted.