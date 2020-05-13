Technology Twitter makes it official to let employees work from home 'forever' Updated : May 13, 2020 11:32 AM IST E-commerce major Amazon India has also allowed its employees to work from home till October. With this move, Twitter has upped the ante after Facebook, Alphabet (Google) and others have asked their employees to work from home till year-end. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365