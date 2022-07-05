Twitter likely to legally challenge government over new IT rules

Twitter has maintained that it has complied with the IT laws. However, there are a few orders to which they have taken exception. The company is likely to move the Karnataka High Court to challenge not just the government takedown orders, but also the government notice that was issued to it last month.

Twitter is likely to legally challenge the government's new IT rules. Last month, the government had issued a notice to Twitter, making it clear that the protection given to the company in any other intermediary under Section 79 of the IT Act, would be withdrawn if the firm failed to comply with various takedown orders.

In the notice, the government had expressed its frustration over multiple orders not being acted upon by Twitter.

Section 79 essentially says that social media companies such as Twitter will not be held liable for third-party content and the firm is seeking protection for the same.

Twitter has maintained that it has, in fact, complied with the IT laws. However, there are a few orders to which they have taken exception, and by the same the understanding is that the company is likely to move the Karnataka High Court to challenge not just the government takedown orders, but also the latest notice that has been issued to them.

Twitter is likely to argue that some of the exercise of power by the government under the IT Act and the IT rules has been discriminatory and has been arbitrary and they will be challenging the same and demonstrating that they on their part have largely been complying with the rules.

Twitter will also be arguing that there is no case is made up by the government, for withdrawal of any exemptions or protection granted to them under Section 79.