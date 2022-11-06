Twitter Layoffs: Jack Dorsey apologises for building company size too quickly

Many Twitter employees had been anticipating the response of their former employer Jack Dorsey, ever since Elon Musk, the world's richest man, controversially acquired control of the network a week ago.
Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter and its former chief executive officer (CEO), apologised to the company's personnel on Saturday, a day after Elon Musk, the company's new owner, let go about half of the company's 7,500 employees. Dorsey, who resigned as CEO last year after co-founding the company in 2006, said, "I recognise people are furious with me. I built the company too quickly, which is my fault for why everyone is in this predicament. I'm sorry about that."
Dorsey had endorsed the takeover by Musk, calling it "the right path" in a Twitter post in April.
Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.— jack (@jack) November 5, 2022
Last week, Musk's takeover of the social media company for $44 billion concluded a months-long saga.
Since the takeover Musk has moved quickly to put his stamp on Twitter, which he had ridiculed for months for being slow to introduce product changes or take down spam accounts.
