    technology News

    Twitter Layoffs: Jack Dorsey apologises for building company size too quickly

    Twitter Layoffs: Jack Dorsey apologises for building company size too quickly

    Twitter Layoffs: Jack Dorsey apologises for building company size too quickly
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Many Twitter employees had been anticipating the response of their former employer Jack Dorsey, ever since Elon Musk, the world's richest man, controversially acquired control of the network a week ago.

    Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter and its former chief executive officer (CEO), apologised to the company's personnel on Saturday, a day after Elon Musk, the company's new owner, let go about half of the company's 7,500 employees. Dorsey, who resigned as CEO last year after co-founding the company in 2006, said, "I recognise people are furious with me. I built the company too quickly, which is my fault for why everyone is in this predicament. I'm sorry about that."

    Many Twitter employees had been anticipating the response of their former employer, ever since Musk, the world's richest man, controversially acquired control of the network a week ago.
    Also Read: Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal
    Dorsey had endorsed the takeover by Musk, calling it "the right path" in a Twitter post in April.
    Last week, Musk's takeover of the social media company for $44 billion concluded a months-long saga.
    Since the takeover Musk has moved quickly to put his stamp on Twitter, which he had ridiculed for months for being slow to introduce product changes or take down spam accounts.
    Also Read: Elon Musk haters are not just heading to Jack Dorsey's Bluesky — Here are 5 alternatives to Twitter
