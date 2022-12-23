Currently, Twitter employs roughly 2,000 employees, down from 7,500 in September. The hurtful thing pointed out by many users in comments to Skeadas tweet was that these fresh fresh layoffs come right before Christmas.

Layoffs in Twitter just don't seem to cease. According to an employee in the policy team, recently half of the remaining public policy team has been laid off.

Theodora (Theo) Skeadas Ex manager in the public policy team of the micro blogging platform posted on twitter on December 22 that, “And now it is my turn to say goodbye. Yesterday was my last day at Twitter, as half of the remaining Public Policy team was cut from the company. It's hard to convey how fortunate I feel to have had this exceptional opportunity,”

Twitter currently employs roughly 2,000 employees, down from 7,500 in September. Several users pointed out in comments to Skeadas tweet that these fresh layoffs come right before Christmas.

In the meantime, Twitter's director of public policy, Sinead McSweeney, resigned from the company, as reported by Reuters. The report added that Nick Pickles, senior director for global public policy strategy, has taken over McSweeney's role.

As Twitter deals with various governments every week, it may consider restructuring or reorganising its policy team.

Musk was told last month by EU Commissioner Thierry Breton that he faces "huge work" to comply with the union's content moderation rule. It is reported that Twitter's headquarters will be subjected to a stress test by the EU early next year.

Additionally, things for Musk at Twitter appear to be more difficult than ever. He recently polled Twitter users to see if they thought he should stand down as CEO. Notably most of the users pointed yes to the poll. Now, Musk is searching for a new CEO who is ‘foolish enough’ to take it.