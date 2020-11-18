Technology Twitter launches disappearing 'fleets' worldwide Updated : November 18, 2020 10:18 AM IST Twitter has previously announced its plan for these ephemeral tweets, dubbed "fleets", and tested the feature in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea. However, some Twitter users experimenting with the tool said it had created worrying opportunities for online harassment. Fleets, which include text, photos and videos, will be available at the top of users' home timelines on Twitter and on the sender's profile. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.