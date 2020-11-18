Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Twitter launches disappearing 'fleets' worldwide

Updated : November 18, 2020 10:18 AM IST

Twitter has previously announced its plan for these ephemeral tweets, dubbed "fleets", and tested the feature in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea.
However, some Twitter users experimenting with the tool said it had created worrying opportunities for online harassment.
Fleets, which include text, photos and videos, will be available at the top of users' home timelines on Twitter and on the sender's profile.
