Five logos, six CEOs and 450 million monthly active users later, a look at Twitter’s 17-year journey

Twitter got its new logo on July 24 — an ‘X’ moving on from the famous blue bird as most of us know it. But did you know that this is the fifth logo that the social media giant, which started as a small startup in 2006, is switching to?

Twitter, which is now owned and operated by American company X Corp, was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams in March 2006 and launched in July of that year.

Now owned by billionaire Elon Musk, the text, image and video-sharing platform is one of the most recognisable brands in the world. According to a Guinness World Records report in March 2023, Twitter had approximately 450 million monthly active users.

Twitter — Jack Dorsey’s creation and the following CEOs

Twitter was co-founded by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams in 2006. Dorsey was the first CEO of the firm and in the 17 years since its establishment, Twitter has seen six CEOs with Linda Yaccarino being the latest one

In 2008, Dorsey was fired from his position as CEO, but he returned to the company in 2015.

A look at Twitter CEOs since 2006:

Jack Dorsey (2006–2008)

Evan Williams (2008–2010)

Dick Costolo (2010–2015)

Jack Dorsey (2015–2021); second term

Parag Agrawal (2021–2022)

Elon Musk (2022–2023)

Linda Yaccarino (current)

In November 2021, Parag Agrawal, a software engineer known to a few outside Twitter, replaced Jack Dorsey as CEO. When Dorsey abruptly stepped down as Twitter CEO, he handed the reins to Agrawal, a software engineer who had become one of his closest allies in shaping the social media company's future.

Indians all over the world took pride in yet another Indian taking the top spot at a US-headquartered firm, but that bout was short-lived.

Enter Elon Musk

Analysts say Elon Musk overspent when he decided to buy Twitter for a whopping $44 billion. ”Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” Musk tweeted in October 2022.

Ever since the takeover, Musk has come up with multiple restrictions and limits to the usage of Twitter. Some of the first few blows included massive layoffs to cut costs and paid verification service for Twitter Blue.

Following the paid verification move, a 240-character limit on posts, the latest change introduced by Musk is limiting the number of tweets various accounts can read per day. He said verified accounts will have a temporary limitation of 6,000 posts per day, while unverified accounts will be limited to 600 posts per day. Additionally, new unverified accounts will have a daily limit of 300 posts.

The new logo

Musk unveiled the new “X” logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform.

The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone apps.

This is the fifth time that the log has changed.

Twitter’s pre-launch logo version was a rounded typeface in green with the text - Twttr. Its first official logo then in 2006 was a simple wordmark featuring a unique rounded typeface, with the letters in small caps and no spacing between them. This logo was used for four years before the introduction of the Twitter bird.

In 2010, the Twitter bird icon was introduced as the founders decided to add something that would reflect its identity. The bird was placed to the right of the wordmark, which remained unchanged except for the colour switch to black. The bird was to symbolise the nature of a tweet—quick and short.

Two years later in 2012, the name was dropped from the logo and it was only the little bird. The company’s management saw the need to refresh the brand’s image, with an emphasis on even greater simplicity.

Now, the bird has flown and a white X on a black background is up the site

Musk and X

Musk, CEO of Tesla, has long been fascinated with the letter X and renamed Twitter's corporate name to X Corp. after he bought it in October. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs

The billionaire is also the CEO of rocket company Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX. And he started an artificial intelligence company this month called xAI to compete with ChatGPT. In 1999, he founded a startup called X.com, an online financial services company now known as PayPal.

Additionally, he calls one of his sons, whose mother is singer Grimes, “X.” The child’s actual name is a collection of letters and symbols.

(With inputs from agencies)