Twitter is testing a ‘Liked by Author’ label for tweets: Report

Microblogging website Twitter is reportedly testing a new ‘Liked by Author’ label that appears when the author of the tweet likes a reply on the twitter thread. The label was recently spotted by a TechCrunch reporter within the Twitter Android app.

Also, a spokesperson from Twitter confirmed that the company has been testing different labels to assist in giving individuals context regarding the tweets they see. However, more information was not provided on the specific label, Techcrunch reported.

From what is seen in the screenshot shared by TechCrunch, it appears that once the author of a tweet likes a reply, it’s marked with a badge with a heart emoji, which is visible to the person who left the reply and to all other viewers. The label looks like TikTok’s ‘Liked by Creator’ badge that similarly appears when the creator of a video likes a comment, the report mentions.

It is not confirmed if the label is being tested globally. However, reports of users spotting the label in several countries have been received, according the Techcrunch. The label is still in the testing phase and therefore, it’s not clear if Twitter plans to officially roll it out to all users.

The new ‘Liked by Author’ label may be useful in instances where a tweet has received numerous replies and the original creator wants to highlight, encourage, or compliment a few replies without having to directly reply to them. However, the label can be bothersome to some users as it may serve as a distraction and add more to the already cluttered tweets.