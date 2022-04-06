Twitter is finally going to add edit button

now that everyone is asking…— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022
yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!
no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉
we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.
we are working on an edit button— Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022
5/ This is just one feature we are exploring as we work to give people more choice and control over their Twitter experience, foster a healthy conversation, and help people be more comfortable on Twitter. These are the things that motivate us every day.— Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) April 5, 2022