Twitter is expanding its auto-blocking Safety Mode feature; here's what you need to know

Microblogging platform Twitter had first introduced its Safety Mode feature, which temporarily blocks accounts that use harmful language, last September. The feature was available to only 750 beta users. But now Twitter is expanding it to 50 percent of its users in US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. However, it’s still unclear when this feature will have a global rollout, reported The Verge.

Users who write insults or hateful remarks, and send repetitive and uninvited replies/mentions get blocked temporarily for seven days under this feature. When the Safety Mode is enabled, blocked accounts will not be able to follow the original poster’s Twitter account, send DMs or see their tweets and replies.

The Safety Mode assesses the likelihood of negative engagement by reviewing both the tweet’s content and the relationship between the original author of the tweet and the replier. “Our technology takes existing relationships into account, so accounts you follow or frequently interact with will not be autoblocked,” Twitter wrote in its blog.

Twitter is also introducing a proactive Safety Mode prompts that users have the option to enable. "Since the initial rollout of the Safety Mode beta in September, we've learned that some people want help identifying unwelcome interactions," Twitter spokesperson Tatiana Britt told The Verge.

"For this reason, our technology will now proactively identify potentially harmful or uninvited replies and prompt people in the beta to consider enabling Safety Mode. This update further reduces the burden on people dealing with unwelcome interactions” she added.

Twitter currently has about 217 million daily active users, but the platform has been under continuous pressure to combat harassment. Twitter has long been criticised for the amount of abuse and toxicity, directed especially towards women. A 2018 study by Amnesty International and Element AI revealed that on an average, female journalists and politicians are subjected to abusive or problematic tweets every 30 seconds.