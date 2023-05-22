Twitter is accidentally restoring deleted tweets, retweets and likes

James Vincent, a senior reporter for The Verge, wrote that on May 8, he deleted all his tweets — close to 5,000 of them — but can now see that Twitter has restored a handful of old re-tweets.

A glitch in Twitter is purportedly restoring deleted tweets and retweets for hundreds of users. The micro-blogging platform has yet to acknowledge the problem and provide a fix.

According to The Verge, users are complaining that mass-deleted tweets are resurfacing on their profiles.

James Vincent, a senior reporter for The Verge, wrote that on May 8, he deleted all his tweets — close to 5,000 of them — but can now see that Twitter has restored a handful of old re-tweets.

“The re-tweets themselves are completely run-of-the-mill. There’s a video of kids cheering a construction worker. A Sopranos meme about Lindy (remember Lindy?). But the oldest dates back to 2020 — a video from the George Floyd protests that I would have shared while they were happening,” he said.

Also Read: Instagram back up after global outage affecting thousands of users

Open-source firewall SmoothWall's former CTO and chairman Richard Morrell, an open-source developer, also discussed the same problem on Twitter’s alternative platform, Mastodon.

"Last November, I deleted all my tweets. Every single one. I then ran Redact and deleted all my likes, my media, and retweets. 38k tweets gone. Woke up today to find 34k of them restored by Twitter, who presumably brought a server farm back up," he posted.

As per a report by ZDNet, Morrell reported that over 400 people told him that they had seen their deleted messages restored. He estimated that over a million previously deleted tweets from just the people in his circles have reappeared.

“Specifically, people report they're seeing deleted tweets from November 2022 and earlier reappearing, the report said.

Also Read: Twitter accuses Microsoft of misusing its data to develop AI systems

Vincent, however, received a mixed response when he surveyed his colleagues who had also mass-deleted their tweets. “Some said their old tweets were still gone while others said it seemed like some had come back,” he added.

Twitter has not yet acknowledged the claim.

“This sounds a lot like they moved a bunch of servers between data centres and didn't properly adjust the topology before reinserting them into the network, leading to stale data becoming revived,” a former Twitter site reliability engineer told ZDNet.

While the issue might seem trivial to a layperson, we have to consider that Twitter is still an important platform for activists, whistleblowers, and protestors. “There’s a reason Turkey is forcing the company to block certain tweets during its ongoing elections… If you are, say, a political dissenter in an authoritarian country, then the ability to delete your own tweets could be crucial to your freedom,” The Verge said.

(With inputs from IANS)