English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeTwitter is accidentally restoring deleted tweets, retweets and likes News

Twitter is accidentally restoring deleted tweets, retweets and likes

Twitter is accidentally restoring deleted tweets, retweets and likes
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  May 22, 2023 6:43:19 PM IST (Published)

James Vincent, a senior reporter for The Verge, wrote that on May 8, he deleted all his tweets — close to 5,000 of them — but can now see that Twitter has restored a handful of old re-tweets.

A glitch in Twitter is purportedly restoring deleted tweets and retweets for hundreds of users. The micro-blogging platform has yet to acknowledge the problem and provide a fix.

According to The Verge, users are complaining that mass-deleted tweets are resurfacing on their profiles.
James Vincent, a senior reporter for The Verge, wrote that on May 8, he deleted all his tweets — close to 5,000 of them — but can now see that Twitter has restored a handful of old re-tweets.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X