Twitter is accidentally restoring deleted tweets, retweets and likes

James Vincent, a senior reporter for The Verge, wrote that on May 8, he deleted all his tweets — close to 5,000 of them — but can now see that Twitter has restored a handful of old re-tweets.

A glitch in Twitter is purportedly restoring deleted tweets and retweets for hundreds of users. The micro-blogging platform has yet to acknowledge the problem and provide a fix.

According to The Verge, users are complaining that mass-deleted tweets are resurfacing on their profiles.

