Business Twitter investors look past warning of slower user growth and eye rising ad sales Updated : February 10, 2021 10:38 AM IST Twitter said it expected total revenue in the current quarter to be between USD 940 million and USD 1.04 billion. It said it expected ”modest impact” from the rollout of Apple Inc’s planned privacy changes to the iOS system. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply