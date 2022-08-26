Twitter introduces podcasts with a redesigned Spaces tab

By CNBCTV18.com

On Thursday, Twitter announced that it is bringing podcasts to the platform as a part of its “newly redesigned” Spaces tab. Twitter Spaces is where live audio conversations happen and people can join these Spaces as listeners based on whatever it is that interests them.

In a blog post, Twitter said, “We know that some discussions need more than 280 characters, and bringing people closer to the ideas, content, and creators they know and love is core to Twitter no matter where the conversations take place.”

The new Spaces tab now opens with Stations, which are essentially topic-based playlists combining podcast episodes pulled from RSS with Twitter’s social audio events and recordings. The experience will be different from what we are used to on either Spotify or Apple Music with a la carte choices.

Twitter said that the feed will get more personalised based on your listening choices and users can also give a podcast a “thumbs up” or a “thumbs down” to let the platform know of their preferences. The statement also added that these new hubs will feature the most popular and engaging podcasts from around the world.

Twitter’s internal research indicates that 45 percent of people who use the platform in the US also listen to podcasts monthly, so it’ll automatically suggest compelling podcasts to help people easily find and listen to the topics they want to hear more about.